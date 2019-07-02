Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s high net worth individuals are increasingly looking towards Singapore for insurance options, according to provider Singapore Life. Photo: Instagram account user @maya_aziz
Companies

Hong Kong’s affluent look to Singapore for insurance and wealth diversification, amid ongoing civil protests

  • Singapore Life says it has seen a 30 per cent uptick in demand from Hong Kong residents seeking insurance products in the past three months
Topic |   Insurance
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 2:07pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:03pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s high net worth individuals are increasingly looking towards Singapore for insurance options, according to provider Singapore Life. Photo: Instagram account user @maya_aziz
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.