Hong Kong’s high net worth individuals are increasingly looking towards Singapore for insurance options, according to provider Singapore Life. Photo: Instagram account user @maya_aziz
Hong Kong’s affluent look to Singapore for insurance and wealth diversification, amid ongoing civil protests
- Singapore Life says it has seen a 30 per cent uptick in demand from Hong Kong residents seeking insurance products in the past three months
