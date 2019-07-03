Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2018 of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai’s Pudong district in the background, and the Huangpu district in the foreground. Photo: Xinhua
Canadian asset manager Brookfield looks past short-term row as it picks up US$1.5 billion Shanghai project, China’s second largest commercial property deal
- The Toronto-based asset manager agreed in April to pay 10.57 billion yuan US$1.54 billion for the Huangpu Centre on the South Bund of Shanghai
- The Huangpu Centre is a 320,000 square-metre development comprising three office towers, a shopping centre and luxury flats
Canada discovered the forged documents after being told by Beijing that a pork shipment contained ractopamine. Photo: AP
Canada hopes to resume China meat exports before pork investigation ends
- Agriculture minister says she hopes Beijing will reopen market after new safety measures are applied
