Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2018 of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai’s Pudong district in the background, and the Huangpu district in the foreground. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Canadian asset manager Brookfield looks past short-term row as it picks up US$1.5 billion Shanghai project, China’s second largest commercial property deal

  • The Toronto-based asset manager agreed in April to pay 10.57 billion yuan US$1.54 billion for the Huangpu Centre on the South Bund of Shanghai
  • The Huangpu Centre is a 320,000 square-metre development comprising three office towers, a shopping centre and luxury flats
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2018 of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai’s Pudong district in the background, and the Huangpu district in the foreground. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canada discovered the forged documents after being told by Beijing that a pork shipment contained ractopamine. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Canada hopes to resume China meat exports before pork investigation ends

  • Agriculture minister says she hopes Beijing will reopen market after new safety measures are applied
Topic |   Canada
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:01pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canada discovered the forged documents after being told by Beijing that a pork shipment contained ractopamine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.