China’s President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war could reignite any time as ceasefire is a calm in the middle of a storm, say economists, strategists
- Despite G20 truce, resolution of trade tensions could be ‘painful’ for both the US and China
- Trade war is ‘far from over’, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters
China factory activity contracted in June as US trade war tariff increase in May starts to bite
- Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, its lowest reading since January
- Like official PMI released on Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics, private survey data show manufacturing sector contracted in June
Topic | China economy
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters