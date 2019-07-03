Channels

China’s President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war could reignite any time as ceasefire is a calm in the middle of a storm, say economists, strategists

  • Despite G20 truce, resolution of trade tensions could be ‘painful’ for both the US and China
  • Trade war is ‘far from over’, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray  

Ryan Swift  

Published: 10:30am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 3 Jul, 2019

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters
China factory activity contracted in June as US trade war tariff increase in May starts to bite

  • Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, its lowest reading since January
  • Like official PMI released on Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics, private survey data show manufacturing sector contracted in June
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:51am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 1 Jul, 2019

