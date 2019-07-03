Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Bank of China Tower (C) in the centre of Hong Kong’s cityscape. Photo: EPA
Companies

Hong Kong’s businesses, markets kept calm and carried on even as city streets were choked with biggest protest rallies in history

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 7.1 per cent since an estimated 1 million took to the streets on June 9, compared with the 2.8 per cent drop in the gauge during the 79 days of Occupy Central in 2014
  • The stock market and property sales, two proxies of Hong Kong’s mood, showed that the city wasn’t about to let street rallies get in the way of a good deal
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 5:12pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Bank of China Tower (C) in the centre of Hong Kong’s cityscape. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Anti-extradition bill protesters continue pressure tactics against Hong Kong government as calls mount for independent inquiry into June 12 violence

  • Election forum cancelled out of concern for public safety as protesters vow to march to foreign consulates for support
  • Tactics add to wider campaign to push embattled government to completely shelve fugitive bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 9:06pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:40am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.