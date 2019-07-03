The Bank of China Tower (C) in the centre of Hong Kong’s cityscape. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s businesses, markets kept calm and carried on even as city streets were choked with biggest protest rallies in history
- Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 7.1 per cent since an estimated 1 million took to the streets on June 9, compared with the 2.8 per cent drop in the gauge during the 79 days of Occupy Central in 2014
- The stock market and property sales, two proxies of Hong Kong’s mood, showed that the city wasn’t about to let street rallies get in the way of a good deal
Protesters storm the Revenue Tower in Wan Chai on Monday, demanding the extradition bill be withdrawn. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-extradition bill protesters continue pressure tactics against Hong Kong government as calls mount for independent inquiry into June 12 violence
- Election forum cancelled out of concern for public safety as protesters vow to march to foreign consulates for support
- Tactics add to wider campaign to push embattled government to completely shelve fugitive bill
