The headquarters of the People’s bank of China in Beijing. An official from the central bank announced the new features for the Bond Connect on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Bond Connect adds new features and ‘market makers’ to give foreign investors greater access to China’s US$9 trillion bond market
- Central bank official unveils plans to further open up China’s bond market in a speech in Hong Kong marking the second anniversary of the cross-border trading scheme
- Still no mention, however, of launching long-awaited ‘southbound’ trading, which would give Chinese investors access to foreign bond markets
