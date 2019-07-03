Budweiser Brewing Company APAC operates more than 50 beer brands, including Corona, Stella Artois, Harbin and Budweiser. Photo: Reuters
Beer giant AB InBev kicks off US$9.8 billion IPO of Asian business in Hong Kong with roadshow
- Hong Kong public offering tranche of listing to be available between July 8 and July 11
- One-month Hibor jumps to its highest level since 2008, which could mean higher costs for retail and institutional investors
Topic | IPO
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
- The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
