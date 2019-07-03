Channels

Tim Leissner was licensed by the SFC between April 1998 and February 2016. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong bans former Goldman partner Tim Leissner for life for role in 1MDB scandal

  • ‘Leissner’s conduct demonstrates a serious lack of honesty and integrity’, SFC says
  • Leissner pleaded guilty in August last year to criminal charges brought against him by US Department of Justice
Enoch Yiu

Published: 9:03pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:03pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Tim Leissner was licensed by the SFC between April 1998 and February 2016. Photo: AFP
