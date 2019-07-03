Tim Leissner was licensed by the SFC between April 1998 and February 2016. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong bans former Goldman partner Tim Leissner for life for role in 1MDB scandal
- ‘Leissner’s conduct demonstrates a serious lack of honesty and integrity’, SFC says
- Leissner pleaded guilty in August last year to criminal charges brought against him by US Department of Justice
The total annual cost for anti-money-laundering compliance for financial firms in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines is about US$6.09 billion. Photo: Antony Dickson
1MDB scandal fallout driving up regulatory costs for financial institutions in Asean, report finds
- Compliance costs, which have risen 9 per cent to 10 per cent in the past 24 months in Southeast Asia, are set to increase further, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions report
- Annual costs still significantly below North America
