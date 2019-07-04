The first-half performance of the MPF is the best since the same period two years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s MPF wipes out last year’s losses with strong first-half gains thanks to stocks rally, easing of trade war
- The compulsory pension scheme returned 8.43 per cent in the first half, recovering last year’s 8.21 per cent losses
- Equities funds led the gains during a roller-coaster six months in which the MPF mirrored the ups and downs of the US-China trade conflict
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
The first-half performance of the MPF is the best since the same period two years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China stocks rally on restart of talks to end trade war
- Shanghai Composite Index closed at a nine-week high
- Hang Seng reopens Tuesday, and one analyst predicts it will jump on trade progress
Topic | China stock market
An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press