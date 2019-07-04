Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The first-half performance of the MPF is the best since the same period two years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Hong Kong’s MPF wipes out last year’s losses with strong first-half gains thanks to stocks rally, easing of trade war

  • The compulsory pension scheme returned 8.43 per cent in the first half, recovering last year’s 8.21 per cent losses
  • Equities funds led the gains during a roller-coaster six months in which the MPF mirrored the ups and downs of the US-China trade conflict
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 2:27pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The first-half performance of the MPF is the best since the same period two years ago. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

China stocks rally on restart of talks to end trade war

  • Shanghai Composite Index closed at a nine-week high
  • Hang Seng reopens Tuesday, and one analyst predicts it will jump on trade progress
Topic |   China stock market
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 5:22pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investor walks by an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.