Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mainland authorities have been trying to wind back implicit debt guarantees in the world’s second-biggest bond market, in an effort to introduce pricing based on credit risk. Photo: AFP
Companies

Getting it right on Chinese bond bailout winners can lead to a windfall 30 per cent return

  • Buyers of distressed debt of Chinese local oil refiner Shandong Qicheng Petroleum Chemical Industry Co earned a handsome return in weeks
  • Bailouts can be expected as authorities seek to avert a further daisy chain of defaults
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:15pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:15pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mainland authorities have been trying to wind back implicit debt guarantees in the world’s second-biggest bond market, in an effort to introduce pricing based on credit risk. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.