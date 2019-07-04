Mainland authorities have been trying to wind back implicit debt guarantees in the world’s second-biggest bond market, in an effort to introduce pricing based on credit risk. Photo: AFP
Getting it right on Chinese bond bailout winners can lead to a windfall 30 per cent return
- Buyers of distressed debt of Chinese local oil refiner Shandong Qicheng Petroleum Chemical Industry Co earned a handsome return in weeks
- Bailouts can be expected as authorities seek to avert a further daisy chain of defaults
Topic | Bonds
