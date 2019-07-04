(From left) Frank Renrong Wang, executive director of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, CEO Jan Craps, CFO Gui Castellam and head of investor relations Heidi Li, at the company’s press conference to announce the IPO. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Budweiser to focus on growing high-end beer market, acquisitions in Asia
- The largest beer company in Asia-Pacific by sales last year is in the process of raising up to US$9.8 billion in a Hong Kong IPO
- Shares to debut on July 9
Topic | IPO
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
- The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
