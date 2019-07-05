Dr Chen Hua Chien, chief executive officer at ACT Genomics, at the new Hong Kong laboratory at the science park in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s cancer DNA tests industry gets a boost as Taiwanese provider ACT Genomics opens lab
- Taiwan-based ACT Genomics opens a HK$20 million laboratory at the Science Park in Sha Tin to process cancer patients’ samples
- The five-year-old firm, based in Taipei, aims to build a regional network of self-operated and joint venture labs
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
