People cross a street in the central business district in Beijing. Demand from international companies for compliance officers has risen as they look to build their teams on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Foreign firms lure compliance officers with CEO level salaries but are struggling to recruit talent in China

  • The average pay package for an experienced financial fraud officer on the mainland can reach up to 2 million yuan a year, which matches the pay of a CEO of a small Hong Kong-listed company
  • International financial firms are seeking individuals in their 30s and 40s with strong digital skills
Topic |   Jobs
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 9:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

