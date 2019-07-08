People cross a street in the central business district in Beijing. Demand from international companies for compliance officers has risen as they look to build their teams on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Foreign firms lure compliance officers with CEO level salaries but are struggling to recruit talent in China
- The average pay package for an experienced financial fraud officer on the mainland can reach up to 2 million yuan a year, which matches the pay of a CEO of a small Hong Kong-listed company
- International financial firms are seeking individuals in their 30s and 40s with strong digital skills
