Chinese-made furniture arrives at a warehouse in the US, where orders from retailers have shrank amid the tariff trade war. Photo: Politico
China’s furniture makers hope for trade war’s end as US orders ‘disappear’ following the 25 per cent import tariff

  • Chinese companies hurt by falling orders take a wait-and-see approach to apparent thawing between two largest economies over damaging levies
  • Manufacturers say they have limited room to adjust prices without destroying profit
Topic |   US-China trade war
Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 7:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:38am, 8 Jul, 2019

Chinese-made furniture arrives at a warehouse in the US, where orders from retailers have shrank amid the tariff trade war. Photo: Politico
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China factory activity contracted in June as US trade war tariff increase in May starts to bite

  • Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, its lowest reading since January
  • Like official PMI released on Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics, private survey data show manufacturing sector contracted in June
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 11:51am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 1 Jul, 2019

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters
