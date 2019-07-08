Chinese-made furniture arrives at a warehouse in the US, where orders from retailers have shrank amid the tariff trade war. Photo: Politico
China’s furniture makers hope for trade war’s end as US orders ‘disappear’ following the 25 per cent import tariff
- Chinese companies hurt by falling orders take a wait-and-see approach to apparent thawing between two largest economies over damaging levies
- Manufacturers say they have limited room to adjust prices without destroying profit
Topic | US-China trade war
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.4, down from 50.2 in May. Photo: Reuters
China factory activity contracted in June as US trade war tariff increase in May starts to bite
- Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, its lowest reading since January
- Like official PMI released on Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics, private survey data show manufacturing sector contracted in June
Topic | China economy
