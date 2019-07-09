Metro AG’s wholesale market in Shanghai. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Wumart and Yonghui are in the final round of bidding to buy control of Metro’s business in China, sources say
Wumart and Yongui are among the suitors in the final round of bidding for control of Metro's business in China
- Tencent is in talks to join Yonghui’s consortium, which also includes Hillhouse Capital
Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Carrefour sells 80 per cent of its Chinese retail operations to Suning for 4.8 billion yuan
- Suning shares rise as investors cheer the deal
- Suning says it plans to use its digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of Carrefour’s 210 hypermarkets nationwide
