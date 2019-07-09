Channels

Metro AG’s wholesale market in Shanghai. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Wumart and Yonghui are in the final round of bidding to buy control of Metro’s business in China, sources say

  • Wumart and Yongui are among the suitors in the final round of bidding for control of Metro’s business in China
  • Tencent is in talks to join Yonghui’s consortium, which also includes Hillhouse Capital
Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:29pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Customers queue at a Carrefour supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province on December 3, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Carrefour sells 80 per cent of its Chinese retail operations to Suning for 4.8 billion yuan

  • Suning shares rise as investors cheer the deal
  • Suning says it plans to use its digital technologies to enhance the competitiveness of Carrefour’s 210 hypermarkets nationwide
Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:59am, 24 Jun, 2019

