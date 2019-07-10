Channels

China’s internet regulator is working on a plan to take a minority stake in the operator of business news aggregator wallstreetcn.com. Photo: Shutterstock
China Business

China’s government mulls special stake in wallstreetcn.com as it looks to control the flow of information on trade, economics

  • China’s internet regulator is in talks to take up a stake in wallstreet.cn, whose financial news aggregation service had been suspended since June 10
  • The regulator’s stake, known as ‘special management shares’, may be held via a local state asset supervision authority or a government-backed fund, sources say
Topic |   Censorship in China
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 10:00am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:13am, 10 Jul, 2019

China’s internet regulator is working on a plan to take a minority stake in the operator of business news aggregator wallstreetcn.com. Photo: Shutterstock
Cyber Administration of China.
Companies

China’s internet censor shuts financial news aggregator wallstreetcn.com amid worsening US relations over trade and tech

  • Company behind app was fined in March by internet watchdog for posting news without obtaining a licence to operate as an internet news service
Topic |   China economy
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 11:16pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:04am, 11 Jun, 2019

Cyber Administration of China.
