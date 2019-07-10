China’s internet regulator is working on a plan to take a minority stake in the operator of business news aggregator wallstreetcn.com. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s government mulls special stake in wallstreetcn.com as it looks to control the flow of information on trade, economics
- China’s internet regulator is in talks to take up a stake in wallstreet.cn, whose financial news aggregation service had been suspended since June 10
- The regulator’s stake, known as ‘special management shares’, may be held via a local state asset supervision authority or a government-backed fund, sources say
Cyber Administration of China.
China's internet censor shuts financial news aggregator wallstreetcn.com amid worsening US relations over trade and tech
- Company behind app was fined in March by internet watchdog for posting news without obtaining a licence to operate as an internet news service
