An investor walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Tencent, health care boost Hong Kong shares, while Chinese shares fall on swirling uncertainties
- Tencent ends up 1.5 per cent on better deal for revenue split on games
- Carmaker Geely jumps 2.6 per cent, after four days of losses
Topic | China stock market
Amid global uncertainties, investors are more focused on returns and are evaluating more carefully how much money they will devote, the Rise Conference panel heard. Photo: K Y Cheng
China will continue attracting investors, but start-ups need to prove their profitability, Rise Conference hears
- Sentiment dampened by big listings that have failed to perform after IPOs
- Public investors willing to pay ‘quite a bit lower’ than pre-IPO rounds
Topic | Start-ups
