‘The negative sentiment around growth and around the impact of trade is overdone,’ says Bill Maldonado of HSBC Global Asset Management. Photo: AFP
Investors are too pessimistic about the global economy, US-China trade war, says HSBC Global Asset Management
- US economy returning to a normal rate of growth, says Bill Maldonado, HSBC Global Asset Management’s APAC chief investment officer
- More accommodative monetary policy is creating a favourable environment for equities
Topic | US-China trade war
A robot passes employees working on a mobile phone assembly line at a Huawei Technologies Co. production base in Dongguan. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tech sector faces ‘hangover after the party’, with trade war and economic slowdown hitting employment
- Tech sector demand for new hires down 25 per cent in first quarter from a year earlier, while jobs seekers up 37 per cent, meaning demand outpaces supply
- Baidu, Tencent and JD.com are all ‘optimising’ their workforces, as analysts point to a sector in decline after years of expanding at an unrealistic pace
Topic | China economy
