Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser’s mega IPO falls flat with Hong Kong investors as high borrowing costs take the fizz out of demand
- The retail offering for the world’s biggest IPO of the year is estimated to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, far below earlier forecasts of 10 to 15 times
- Demand was crimped by high interest rates which made investors reluctant to borrow from brokers to buy the shares, say analysts
Topic | IPO
Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
- The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
Topic | IPO
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP