Otto Poon Lok-to, the founder of Analogue Holdings, is also the husband of Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
IPO of company linked with Teresa Cheng’s husband overbought 6.6 times as Hibor hovers near 11-year high
- Otto Poon Lok-to, husband of Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, founded the engineering company in 1977
- Poon and Cheng sparked public controversy last year after local media outlets discovered illegal structures at their luxury houses
Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser’s mega IPO falls flat with Hong Kong investors as high borrowing costs take the fizz out of demand
- The retail offering for the world’s biggest IPO of the year is estimated to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, far below earlier forecasts of 10 to 15 times
- Demand was crimped by high interest rates which made investors reluctant to borrow from brokers to buy the shares, say analysts
