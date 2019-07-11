An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on January 3, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Worries hang over Hong Kong, China markets, despite initial sentiment boost from hint of US Fed rate cut
- In China, traders fret that a hot new tech board is pulling money away from broader market
- Much-hyped IPO of Budweiser Brewing APAC ends up less oversubscribed than expected
(From left) Frank Renrong Wang, executive director of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, CEO Jan Craps, CFO Gui Castellam and head of investor relations Heidi Li, at the company’s press conference to announce the IPO. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Budweiser to focus on growing high-end beer market, acquisitions in Asia
- The largest beer company in Asia-Pacific by sales last year is in the process of raising up to US$9.8 billion in a Hong Kong IPO
- Shares to debut on July 9
