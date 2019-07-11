Channels

An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on January 3, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Worries hang over Hong Kong, China markets, despite initial sentiment boost from hint of US Fed rate cut

  • In China, traders fret that a hot new tech board is pulling money away from broader market
  • Much-hyped IPO of Budweiser Brewing APAC ends up less oversubscribed than expected
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Published: 5:52pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:52pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Budweiser to focus on growing high-end beer market, acquisitions in Asia

  • The largest beer company in Asia-Pacific by sales last year is in the process of raising up to US$9.8 billion in a Hong Kong IPO
  • Shares to debut on July 9
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Published: 7:45pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 4 Jul, 2019

