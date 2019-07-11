Chinese companies invested just US$12.3 billion in the advanced economies of Europe and North America in the first half of the year Photo: AFP
Chinese companies’ cash heading for Europe, North America drops to five-year low as capital controls, scrutiny abroad puts the brakes on investment
- Chinese foreign direct investment came to US$3.3 billion in North America and US$9 billion in Europe in the first half, down by a fifth from a year ago
- Firms face tighter capital controls at home and tougher scrutiny from foreign governments and regulators
