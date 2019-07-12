S&P is ahead of the other two major ratings agencies, Moody’s and Fitch, when it comes to capturing business in China’s onshore bond market. Photo: Reuters
S&P becomes first foreign firm to rate domestic Chinese bonds, assigns highest score to ICBC unit
- Agency has established a ratings scale for China that does not correspond to its global scale
- Firm to compete with about half-dozen major local ratings companies
Topic | Standard & Poor's
S&P is ahead of the other two major ratings agencies, Moody’s and Fitch, when it comes to capturing business in China’s onshore bond market. Photo: Reuters