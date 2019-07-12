Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the billionaire owner of Chinese Estates Holdings, has netted a paper gain in a matter of weeks on his share purchases in Future Land. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Chinese Estates’ Joseph Lau pockets US$2 million paper gain after buying shares of troubled developer Future Land

  • Share purchase underscores how Chinese Estates has been quietly morphing into a financial holding company
  • Future Land shares have rebounded since they were clobbered in the wake of revelations of the arrest of its founder Wang Zhenhua on a charge of child molestation on July 3
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:06pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the billionaire owner of Chinese Estates Holdings, has netted a paper gain in a matter of weeks on his share purchases in Future Land. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.