Online gamers take part in an e-sports competition in Wuhan city, Hubei province, on May 29, 2017. Photo: China Foto Press
Everybody wants a piece of the growing e-sports pie in China
- Ann Hand, the CEO of Nasdaq-listed Super League, says China is the place to be if companies want to tap the potential of the fast growing e-sports market
- China set to become the second biggest e-sports market after the US this year
Topic | E-sports
Online gamers take part in an e-sports competition in Wuhan city, Hubei province, on May 29, 2017. Photo: China Foto Press