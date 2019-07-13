A waiter serves a glass of beer ahead of an Anheuser-Busch InBev shareholders meeting in Brussels in this April 30, 2014 file photo. Photo: REUTERS
Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019
- The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
- The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
IPO
Budweiser Brewing, the Asian unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, aims to raise up to US$9.8 billion with its Hong Kong listing. Photo: Bloomberg
Budweiser’s mega IPO gets cool response from Hong Kong investors as high borrowing costs take the fizz out of demand
- The retail offering for the world’s biggest IPO of the year is estimated to be 3.7 to 5 times oversubscribed, far below earlier forecasts of 10 to 15 times
- Demand was crimped by high interest rates which made investors reluctant to borrow from brokers to buy the shares, say analysts
