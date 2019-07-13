General View of Casino and Hotel at Cotai in Macau on 11 February, 2015. Photo SCMP
Macau junket operator Suncity vows to stop extending online betting to mainland China after expose by state media drew heat
- Suncity’s founder and CEO Alvin Chau held a press conference that lasted 7 minutes, where he read a prepared speech without taking questions
- The junket operator said it will cease all illegal operations in mainland China even if they are allowed in other regions
General View of Casino and Hotel at Cotai in Macau on 11 February, 2015. Photo SCMP