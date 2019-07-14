Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying – allegations the company has denied. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Huawei plans job cuts at US operations as it struggles with blacklisting, report says

  • Cuts are expected to affect employees at Futurewei Technologies, a research-and-development subsidiary
  • The lay-offs could be in the hundreds, report says
Topic |   Huawei
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 6:02pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:02pm, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying – allegations the company has denied. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.