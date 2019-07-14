The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying – allegations the company has denied. Photo: Reuters
Huawei plans job cuts at US operations as it struggles with blacklisting, report says
- Cuts are expected to affect employees at Futurewei Technologies, a research-and-development subsidiary
- The lay-offs could be in the hundreds, report says
Topic | Huawei
The Trump administration has pushed allies to bar Huawei from 5G, citing risks about state spying – allegations the company has denied. Photo: Reuters