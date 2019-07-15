Chinese investors are keenly anticipating the first-half earnings of companies listed on the mainland’s main bourses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese ‘white horses’ issue surprise profit warnings before earnings season kicks off
- Donkey-hide gelatin maker Dong-E-E-Jiao and Han’s Laser tumble by the daily limit after saying first-half profit probably fell by at least 65 per cent
