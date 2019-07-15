The company, whose biggest market is China, offers point-of-sales loans in shops, often for consumer goods such as televisions. Photo: AP
Consumer finance lender Home Credit, popular in China, plans to file US$1 billion IPO in Hong Kong
- The Prague-based consumer finance company plans to raise about US$1 billion, according to a person familiar with the offering
- The filing comes two days after beer giant AB InBev scrapped plans for what would have the biggest IPO in Hong Kong this year
Topic | IPO
