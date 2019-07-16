Executives of six companies that debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had to share one ceremonial gong between two companies to fit on the bourse’s centre stage on 16 July, 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Nora Tam
Hong Kong exchange marks a bumper day with six stock trading debuts as city tries to claw back global IPO crown from New York
- The six initial public offerings raised a total of HK$4.4 billion (US$563.5 million), the biggest being Shanghai-based developer Zhongliang that raised HK$2.94 billion
- The Hong Kong stock exchange has seen three listing cancellations since June 13 as confidence has been rattled by unprecedented political turmoil
Topic | HKEX
Executives of six companies that debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had to share one ceremonial gong between two companies to fit on the bourse’s centre stage on 16 July, 2019. Photo: SCMP/ Nora Tam
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019
- The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
- The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
Topic | IPO
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock