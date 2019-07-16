A Burberry store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on Monday, July 8, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Burberry to invest heavily in new stores in China as mainland customers take a liking to its redesigned monogram look
- China’s middle class led the Asia-Pacific region’s ‘high single-digit’ percentage revenue increase in the first quarter ended June, outpacing Burberry’s worldwide sales growth of 4 per cent
- The success of the new look is a coup for Tisci, who joined Burberry from the French brand Givenchy in March 2018
Topic | Retailing
A Burberry store on Canton Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on Monday, July 8, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg