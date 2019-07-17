Freshly printed US$20 notes are processed for bundling and packaging at the US Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC on July 20, 2018. Photo: AFP
China’s May holdings of US Treasuries dip for the third straight month to a two-year low amid trade war woes
- China’s holdings of US Treasuries including notes, bills and bonds fell by US$2.8 billion in May to US$1.11 trillion
- The dip in May was the third consecutive month of declines, leaving China’s holdings at the smallest since May 2017
