Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Companies

Former JPMorgan managing director pleads not guilty to bribery charges relating to Kerry Logistics IPO

  • Trial of Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, the former managing director of JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific), has been set to start on February 25, 2020 and last for eight days
Topic |   ICAC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 2:48pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.