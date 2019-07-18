Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Former JPMorgan managing director pleads not guilty to bribery charges relating to Kerry Logistics IPO
- Trial of Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, the former managing director of JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific), has been set to start on February 25, 2020 and last for eight days
Topic | ICAC
Former managing director of JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific), Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, outside the Eastern Magistrates' Court in Sai Wan Ho on June 28, 2019. Photo: Edmond So