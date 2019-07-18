Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s listing would have been the largest globally this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Axed Budweiser IPO cost investors up to HK$36 million in interest payments, highlights problem of long settlement period in Hong Kong

  • In Hong Kong, stocks can only start trading five days after book close
  • City’s bourse is very advanced in its study of shortened settlement cycles, law firm says
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 10:17pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s listing would have been the largest globally this year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Companies

Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year

  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
  • The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
Topic |   IPO
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:56pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.