Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s listing would have been the largest globally this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Axed Budweiser IPO cost investors up to HK$36 million in interest payments, highlights problem of long settlement period in Hong Kong
- In Hong Kong, stocks can only start trading five days after book close
- City’s bourse is very advanced in its study of shortened settlement cycles, law firm says
The IPO will give Budweiser Asia a market capitalisation of up to US$63.7 billion. Photo: AFP
Beer giant AB InBev seeks US$9.8 billion from Hong Kong listing of Budweiser Asia in world’s largest IPO of the year
- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, which owns more than 50 beer brands, is selling 1.6 billion primary shares at between HK$40 and HK$47
- The deal will be a welcome boost to Hong Kong, which is lagging behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in terms of IPOs this year
