China has been investing heavily on facilities to do the bulk of the dirty and environmentally damaging mining and ore processing work for the world. Illustration: SCMP
China’s war chest of rare earth patents give an insight into total domination of the industry
- US lobbyists lament the lack of a governmental effort to cut reliance on Chinese supply of elements widely used in making consumer electronics and military equipment
- China had filed for 25,911 rare earth patents compared to 9,810 from the US as of October last year
Topic | US-China trade war
China has been investing heavily on facilities to do the bulk of the dirty and environmentally damaging mining and ore processing work for the world. Illustration: SCMP