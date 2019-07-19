Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Minsheng Investment Group. Photo: Sina
Companies

China Minsheng Investment says it cannot repay the principal and interest on US$500 million of bonds as its debt woe deteriorates

  • China Minsheng Investment Group’s offshore unit said in a filing that it won’t be able to repay the principal, as well as the interest on the 3.8 per cent US$500 million bond due August, after considering its liquidity and performance
  • On Thursday, the property-to-financial conglomerate announced it only managed to repay part of the principal on a 6.5 per cent 1.46 billion yuan note
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:20pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:19pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Minsheng Investment Group. Photo: Sina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.