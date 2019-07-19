China Minsheng Investment Group. Photo: Sina
China Minsheng Investment says it cannot repay the principal and interest on US$500 million of bonds as its debt woe deteriorates
- China Minsheng Investment Group’s offshore unit said in a filing that it won’t be able to repay the principal, as well as the interest on the 3.8 per cent US$500 million bond due August, after considering its liquidity and performance
- On Thursday, the property-to-financial conglomerate announced it only managed to repay part of the principal on a 6.5 per cent 1.46 billion yuan note
