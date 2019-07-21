GREE air conditioners are on sale in a Gome electrical appliances store in Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Investors need to buckle their seat belts for what is expected to be a very bumpy ride in Chinese earnings season
- Foreign investors need to watch out – some of the most popular stocks could be headed for falls
- Kweichow Moutai traders cried into their baijiu after its earnings disappointed and the stock fell 3.1 per cent. More pain is likely ahead
Topic | Stocks
GREE air conditioners are on sale in a Gome electrical appliances store in Beijing. Photo: Alamy
Chinese investors are keenly anticipating the first-half earnings of companies listed on the mainland’s main bourses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese ‘white horses’ issue surprise profit warnings before earnings season kicks off
- Donkey-hide gelatin maker Dong-E-E-Jiao and Han’s Laser tumble by the daily limit after saying first-half profit probably fell by at least 65 per cent
Topic | Stocks
Chinese investors are keenly anticipating the first-half earnings of companies listed on the mainland’s main bourses. Photo: EPA-EFE