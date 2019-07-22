Channels

Lo Ka-shui, chairman of Hong Kong property giant Great Eagle Holdings. Photo: May Tse
Companies

Victory in bitter family feud for control of Great Eagle, one of Hong Kong’s richest property empires, is bittersweet for chairman Lo Ka-shui as global recession looms

  • The trade war between the US and China has dampened sentiment, putting pressure on Great Eagle’s international expansion plans, Lo says
  • Court recently ruled against Lo’s mother, Lo To Lee-kwan, in her bid to stop her son gaining full control of the family business
Topic |   Great Eagle Holdings
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Published: 8:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:48am, 22 Jul, 2019


Models of the Ontolo development by Great Eagle Holdings. Ontolo comprises 725 units and is scheduled to be completed in July 2020. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong & China

Great Eagle launches Ontolo, first residential project in 29 years, at lowest prices in Tai Po after getting land for record-low five years ago

  • The commercial builder shocked the market in 2014 by winning the tender for the waterfront site for HK$3,300 per sq ft, 17 per cent below forecasts
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Published: 8:46pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 18 Jul, 2019


