Lo Ka-shui, chairman of Hong Kong property giant Great Eagle Holdings. Photo: May Tse
Victory in bitter family feud for control of Great Eagle, one of Hong Kong’s richest property empires, is bittersweet for chairman Lo Ka-shui as global recession looms
- The trade war between the US and China has dampened sentiment, putting pressure on Great Eagle’s international expansion plans, Lo says
- Court recently ruled against Lo’s mother, Lo To Lee-kwan, in her bid to stop her son gaining full control of the family business
Models of the Ontolo development by Great Eagle Holdings. Ontolo comprises 725 units and is scheduled to be completed in July 2020. Photo: Tory Ho
Great Eagle launches Ontolo, first residential project in 29 years, at lowest prices in Tai Po after getting land for record-low five years ago
- The commercial builder shocked the market in 2014 by winning the tender for the waterfront site for HK$3,300 per sq ft, 17 per cent below forecasts
