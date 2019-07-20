Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Aashi Breweries billboard and other illuminated signboards in the Dotonbori area of Osaka, a popular area for night life and entertainment. Photo: Handout
Companies

Anheuser-Busch catches bankers by surprise with a US$11.3 billion sale to Asahi, after scrapping its US$9.8 billion Hong Kong IPO

  • Anheuser-Busch agreed on Friday to sell its Australian unit to Asahi Group Holdings of Japan for US$11.3 billion
  • The deal, Plan B for Anheuser-Busch CEO Carlos Brito, had been in the works for months, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:58pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:58pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Aashi Breweries billboard and other illuminated signboards in the Dotonbori area of Osaka, a popular area for night life and entertainment. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019

  • The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
  • The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
Topic |   IPO
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 11:08am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:16am, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.