The Aashi Breweries billboard and other illuminated signboards in the Dotonbori area of Osaka, a popular area for night life and entertainment. Photo: Handout
Anheuser-Busch catches bankers by surprise with a US$11.3 billion sale to Asahi, after scrapping its US$9.8 billion Hong Kong IPO
- Anheuser-Busch agreed on Friday to sell its Australian unit to Asahi Group Holdings of Japan for US$11.3 billion
- The deal, Plan B for Anheuser-Busch CEO Carlos Brito, had been in the works for months, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
The Aashi Breweries billboard and other illuminated signboards in the Dotonbori area of Osaka, a popular area for night life and entertainment. Photo: Handout
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Anheuser-Busch scraps its US$9.8 billion IPO for Budweiser in Hong Kong, scuppering world’s largest fundraising plan of 2019
- The world’s brewer has cited ‘prevailing market conditions’ as one of the factors for its decision to scupper the IPO of its Budweiser unit
- The brewer will continue to evaluate its options to enhance shareholder value, Anheuser-Busch said in a statement
Topic | IPO
Anheuser-Busch’s US$9.8 billion Budweiser IPO received a cool reception in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock