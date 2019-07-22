Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China. The central bank said on Saturday it would scrap shareholding limits on foreign ownership of securities, insurance and fund management firms in 2020, one year earlier than initially planned. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Foreign finance firms say they’ll speed up their expansion in China after Beijing’s latest moves to open up the sector

  • By opening up its financial industry to more foreign participation Beijing hopes to attract capital investment to help rescue the country’s stuttering economy
Topic |   China economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 4:01pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China. The central bank said on Saturday it would scrap shareholding limits on foreign ownership of securities, insurance and fund management firms in 2020, one year earlier than initially planned. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.