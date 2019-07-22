Channels

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Fed and other central banks are considering interest rate cuts and loosening other policy measures, which could extend the current cycle, according to Investec. Photo: AP
Companies

Global bull run could continue for as long as two years, but may be ‘noisy’ for investors, Investec Asset Management says

  • A widely forecast recession, expected as soon as 2020, will not be a ‘repeat of 2008’, Investec Asset Management’s John Stopford says
  • Firm’s Global Multi-Asset Income Fund has reduced equity holdings to lowest level in six years
Topic |   Federal Reserve
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 5:47pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:47pm, 22 Jul, 2019

The benchmark gauge has fallen 4.5 per cent over the past three weeks, as investors braced themselves for the debut of the 25 firms on the Star Market. Photo: AP
China Business

China’s new Star Market may be a boon to stocks trading on main board, according to history

  • Almost a decade ago the Shanghai Composite Index delivered solid gains in the weeks after the launch of the ChiNext, a board similar to the Star Market
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:38pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:37pm, 22 Jul, 2019

