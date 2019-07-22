A China National Petroleum oil refinery in the northwest Gansu province. The company is one of three state-owned enterprises that were ranked among the top five firms globally by the Fortune Global 500 list. Photo: Reuters
In a first, China has more companies on Fortune Global 500 list than the US
- The number of US companies on the list has declined to 121 from 126 last year
- The contribution of state-owned enterprises has risen to 80.2 per cent of Chinese companies on the list from 76.3 per cent last year
Topic | PetroChina
