Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Zhenhua seen behind bars after prosecutors in Shanghai formally charged him. Photo: toutiao
Companies

Chinese builder Future Land puts 40 projects up for sale after former chair Wang Zhenhua charged with child sex abuse

  • Its Shanghai-listed subsidiary Seazen Holdings is in negotiations with partners to sell its stakes in about 40 projects in China
  • Both Future Land and Seazen have seen their share prices battered since the scandal broke at the start of July
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 10:45am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:56am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Zhenhua seen behind bars after prosecutors in Shanghai formally charged him. Photo: toutiao
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.