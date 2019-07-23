Wang Zhenhua seen behind bars after prosecutors in Shanghai formally charged him. Photo: toutiao
Chinese builder Future Land puts 40 projects up for sale after former chair Wang Zhenhua charged with child sex abuse
- Its Shanghai-listed subsidiary Seazen Holdings is in negotiations with partners to sell its stakes in about 40 projects in China
- Both Future Land and Seazen have seen their share prices battered since the scandal broke at the start of July
Topic | China property
