The assembly line at Wonderland, which produces nursery products in Dongguan of Guangdong province on 7 May 2019. Nursery products are excluded from US-China trade war tariffs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Private borrowers bear the brunt of China’s soaring bond defaults as slowing economy and trade war put the squeeze on finances
- Thirty private businesses missed payments on 89 bonds valued at a combined 60 billion yuan (US$8.7 billion) so far this year, a rise of 150 per cent from the same period in 2018
- That’s more than the state-owned enterprises that missed eight bonds valued at 10 billion yuan, and topping last year’s 126 defaults worth 11.4 billion yuan
Topic | Bonds
