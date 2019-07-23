China's e-commerce giant Alibaba plans to enter the US market with a new business-to-business platform designed for American companies. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba to take on Amazon, launching new business-to-business platform for US companies
- Push comes as Chinese giant, which operates the world’s largest e-commerce platform, seeks ways to expand its business internationally
Topic | Alibaba
China's e-commerce giant Alibaba plans to enter the US market with a new business-to-business platform designed for American companies. Photo: Xinhua