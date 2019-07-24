A robot installs a windscreen at an A-class model of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz at the production line of the Daimler factory in Rastatt, Germany on February 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese carmakers step up their role as automotive industry investors, adding to China’s sway as world’s largest vehicle market
- Beijing Automotive Group is buying 5 per cent of Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz
- Before BAIC, Geely Holding Group paid US$9 billion for 9.7 per cent of Daimler
Topic | Autos
