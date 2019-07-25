One of the world’s largest container ships, the OOCL Hong Kong, berths for the first time at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Winson Wong
Arrival of OOCL’s massive cargo container vessel in Hong Kong heralds China’s growing power in shipping
- OOCL Hong Kong, whose ultimate owner is Cosco, docks at the container port after China recently became world’s second biggest shipping nation, overtaking Japan
- Mega ships like OOCL Hong Kong are increasingly plying the trade routes between Asia and Europe
Topic | Cosco Shipping
One of the world’s largest container ships, the OOCL Hong Kong, berths for the first time at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Winson Wong
Container shipping accounted for only around 17 per cent of seaborne cargo volumes in 2017. Photo: AFP
Trade war, deglobalisation and technology: can container shipping weather the storm?
- The engine of globalisation has had a ‘torrid decade’, and the sector is facing another period of great volatility
- The US-China trade war is accelerating the regionalisation of supply chains, with the long haul sea freight business a natural casualty
Topic | US-China trade war
Container shipping accounted for only around 17 per cent of seaborne cargo volumes in 2017. Photo: AFP