A businessman looks at an electronic share indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017. Photo: AFP
Companies

Fewer wealthy Asians are upbeat about the world’s economic outlook, as US-China trade war drags on and weighs on sentiment

  • Majority of investors are worried about volatility caused by the trade war, markets declining
  • More than 3,800 investors surveyed globally, including investors in nine Asia-Pacific markets
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:15am, 26 Jul, 2019

