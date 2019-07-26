A businessman looks at an electronic share indicator at the window of a securities company in Tokyo on April 24, 2017. Photo: AFP
Fewer wealthy Asians are upbeat about the world’s economic outlook, as US-China trade war drags on and weighs on sentiment
- Majority of investors are worried about volatility caused by the trade war, markets declining
- More than 3,800 investors surveyed globally, including investors in nine Asia-Pacific markets
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Fed and other central banks are considering interest rate cuts and loosening other policy measures, which could extend the current cycle, according to Investec. Photo: AP
Global bull run could continue for as long as two years, but may be ‘noisy’ for investors, Investec Asset Management says
- A widely forecast recession, expected as soon as 2020, will not be a ‘repeat of 2008’, Investec Asset Management’s John Stopford says
- Firm’s Global Multi-Asset Income Fund has reduced equity holdings to lowest level in six years
