A farmer surrounded by ducklings at a duck farm on the outskirts of Jiaxing in Zhejiang province on April 5, 2011. Photo: Reuters
China’s duck farmers are cashing in as African swine fever outbreak puts Chinese consumers off the nation’s favourite meat
- The deadly pig disease has reduced China’s hog herd by more than a quarter, according to official data
- As many as half of the country’s breeding sows are thought to have died or been slaughtered to cope with disease outbreaks
Topic | Food and agriculture
A farmer surrounded by ducklings at a duck farm on the outskirts of Jiaxing in Zhejiang province on April 5, 2011. Photo: Reuters