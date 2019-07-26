Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shares of Natural Food International surged to a record in Hong Kong on Friday after the company announced PepsiCo had become a strategic investor. Photo: AFP
Companies

PepsiCo bets on healthy living, acquiring 26 per cent stake in China’s second-largest health food producer

  • PepsiCo to become the second-largest shareholder in Shenzhen-based Natural Food International
  • Natural Food shares surge 14 per cent in Hong Kong to close at a record HK$2.03
Topic |   Consumers
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 9:31pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shares of Natural Food International surged to a record in Hong Kong on Friday after the company announced PepsiCo had become a strategic investor. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.