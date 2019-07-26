Shares of Natural Food International surged to a record in Hong Kong on Friday after the company announced PepsiCo had become a strategic investor. Photo: AFP
PepsiCo bets on healthy living, acquiring 26 per cent stake in China’s second-largest health food producer
- PepsiCo to become the second-largest shareholder in Shenzhen-based Natural Food International
- Natural Food shares surge 14 per cent in Hong Kong to close at a record HK$2.03
Topic | Consumers
